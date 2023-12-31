Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

