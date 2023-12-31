Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.