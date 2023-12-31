Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after acquiring an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.