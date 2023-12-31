SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,683 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.