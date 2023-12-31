SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Revolution Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 118,930 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after buying an additional 214,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 58,789 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,663 shares of company stock worth $2,832,491. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

