SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 36,795 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $53,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,711,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 487.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.