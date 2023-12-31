SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

SRE stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

