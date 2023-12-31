SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

