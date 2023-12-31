SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 160.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

