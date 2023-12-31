SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.64 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

