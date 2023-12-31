SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 47,745 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.25 and a 200 day moving average of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

