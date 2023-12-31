SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 68,801 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

