SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $182.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

