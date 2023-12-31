SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,299 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

