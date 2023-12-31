State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

