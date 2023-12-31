State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,544,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.