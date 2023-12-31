State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.85 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 216.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

