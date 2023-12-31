State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

