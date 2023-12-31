State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,157 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,157 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.