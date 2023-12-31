State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,080 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,086,000 after buying an additional 304,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

