State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $45,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in nVent Electric by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 453,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
nVent Electric stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $59.58.
nVent Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.
Insider Activity at nVent Electric
In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
