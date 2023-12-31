Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 36 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.45 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $331.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.77 and a 200-day moving average of $287.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.