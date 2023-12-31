Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.68 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

