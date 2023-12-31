Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.30 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

