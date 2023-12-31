Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 10,236 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.69.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

