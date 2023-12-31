Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $77.39 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

