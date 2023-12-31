Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

