Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

