Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $14,002,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus cut their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

