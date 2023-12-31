Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $263,000 Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BATS DOCT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

