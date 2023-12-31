Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $203,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

