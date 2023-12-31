Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $225,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 377,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 330,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2,239.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 77,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,025,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

