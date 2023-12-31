Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

