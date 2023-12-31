Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.35 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

