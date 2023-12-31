Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 327 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $72.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

