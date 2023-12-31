Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 423 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

