Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

