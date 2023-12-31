TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 3.8% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 2,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

TPXimpact Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPXimpact

In other TPXimpact news, insider Steve Winters purchased 94,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £41,758.64 ($53,060.53). Insiders own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

