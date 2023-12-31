Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

