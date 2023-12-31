Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $961.74 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 35.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

