Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $376.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

