UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of UniFirst worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

