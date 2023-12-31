United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

UTHR stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,225. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

