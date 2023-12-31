Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 679.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.