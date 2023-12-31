Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

