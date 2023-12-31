Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

