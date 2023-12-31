Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $75.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,889 shares of company stock valued at $19,566,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

