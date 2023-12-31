Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.