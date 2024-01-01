2,040 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by SWAN Capital LLC

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 882,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,308,000 after acquiring an additional 277,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

