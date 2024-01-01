60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SXTP) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 8th

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 8th. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXTP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $1.02 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

